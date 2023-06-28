PM Shehbaz felicitates overseas Pakistanis, Muslims who are celebrating Eidul Adha today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated overseas Pakistanis and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eidul Adha.

In a statement, the premier said Eidul Adha symbolised the spirit of sacrifice, equality and compassion. Sharif said the Feast of Sacrifice fosters unity by reducing socio-economic inequalities and creates the feelings of empathy and complete surrender before Allah Almighty.

"A true observance of the ritual demands of us to adopt a life of piety and cleanliness", he further added.

Eid-ul-Azha symbolises the spirit of sacrifice, equality & compassion. It fosters unity by reducing socio-economic inequalities and creates the feelings of empathy and complete surrender before Allah Almighty. A true observance of the ritual demands of us to adopt a life of piety… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 28, 2023

Muslims in parts of the world especially in the Middle East are celebrating Eidul Adha today on Wednesday. The spirit of the second major Islamic festival remains strong in the Gulf region, the US and in Britian with many countries holding traditional events and festivals.