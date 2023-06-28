Millions of Muslims celebrate Eid ul Adha in Saudi Arabia after Hajj

JEDDAH – Nearly two million Muslims are celebrating Eid ul Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, as they perform the annual hajj pilgrimage.

Huge Eid congregations were observed in Mecca and Madina where local residents and pilgrims performed Eid ul-Adha prayers.

After Eid congregations, Muslims sacrifice animal to symbolize Prophet Abraham A.S willingness to sacrifice his son upon Allah’s command.

Meanwhile, Muslims in several other regions including the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada are celebrating Eid ul-Adha as the spirit of the Islamic festival remains strong in parts of the world.