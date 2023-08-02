Search

Pakistan

Pakistan celebrates 96th anniversary of founding of People's Liberation Army of China

07:48 PM | 2 Aug, 2023
Pakistan celebrates 96th anniversary of founding of People's Liberation Army of China
Source: Radio Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army organized an event at GHQ on Wednesday to commemorate the 96th anniversary of the founding of People's Liberation Army of China.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Charge d'Affaires of the embassy of the People's Republic of China Pang Chunxue, Defence Attache Major General Wang Zhong, Chinese Embassy officials and officers from tri-services of Pakistan attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief felicitated the PLA and lauded the PLA's role in China's defence, security and nation building.

While highlighting various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two states, militaries and the people, he said that Pakistan-China relationship is unique and robust that has proven its resilience in the face of all challenges.

The Army Chief said that PLA and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and our relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding our collective interests.

The Chinese Charge d'Affaires thanked Pakistan Army for hosting the event for the 96th anniversary of the founding of the PLA.

She said this all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan has stood the test of the time and change of international landscapes.

She endorsed that China and Pakistan have just jointly celebrated the 10th anniversary of the launch of CPEC and in the past months, COAS and other military leaders paid successful visits to China, which has strongly promoted the relationship between the two militaries.

