Pakistan celebrates 96th anniversary of founding of People's Liberation Army of China

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army organized an event at GHQ on Wednesday to commemorate the 96th anniversary of the founding of People's Liberation Army of China.
The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
Charge d'Affaires of the embassy of the People's Republic of China Pang Chunxue, Defence Attache Major General Wang Zhong, Chinese Embassy officials and officers from tri-services of Pakistan attended the event.
Speaking on the occasion, the army chief felicitated the PLA and lauded the PLA's role in China's defence, security and nation building.
While highlighting various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two states, militaries and the people, he said that Pakistan-China relationship is unique and robust that has proven its resilience in the face of all challenges.
The Army Chief said that PLA and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and our relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding our collective interests.
The Chinese Charge d'Affaires thanked Pakistan Army for hosting the event for the 96th anniversary of the founding of the PLA.
She said this all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan has stood the test of the time and change of international landscapes.
She endorsed that China and Pakistan have just jointly celebrated the 10th anniversary of the launch of CPEC and in the past months, COAS and other military leaders paid successful visits to China, which has strongly promoted the relationship between the two militaries.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency was being traded at 288, with a drop of Rs0.46.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged further to settle at 287.54 in the inter-bank market, however the situation in the open market was not the same.
Money market was expecting a revival of rupee after IMF bailout, however rupee remained under pressure amid huge demand for greenback as the government ended all restrictions on imports under IMF plan.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
