Record number of Pakistani doctors leave the country in 2025

ISLAMABAD – In 2025, nearly 4,000 doctors left Pakistan in search of better opportunities abroad.

According to a Gallup Pakistan report based on Bureau of Immigration data, the number of doctors leaving the country reached a historic high, with between 3,800 and 4,000 medical professionals departing last year.

The survey noted that for three decades, the annual number of doctors leaving Pakistan remained stable at a few hundred, but the trend accelerated after 2010, culminating in around 4,000 departures in 2025.

The report highlighted the key reasons behind this exodus, including poor working conditions, limited career advancement opportunities, security concerns, and the pursuit of a higher standard of living. Additionally, strong global demand for medical experts has also encouraged Pakistani doctors to seek opportunities abroad.