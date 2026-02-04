Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Pakistan soon: Envoy

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Farooq, has said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to visit Pakistan soon.

While briefing at the Pakistani Embassy in Riyadh, Ambassador Ahmad Farooq said that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are further strengthening cooperation in defense and other sectors.

He stated that the Pakistan–Saudi defense agreement has given a new dimension to bilateral relations, and the positive impact of these strong ties is being reflected in Pakistan’s economy.

The ambassador added that agreements between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will be signed in eight sectors, including information technology, agriculture, and textiles.

Ahmad Farooq said that Pakistani exports to Saudi Arabia have reached a historic high, while 500,000 Pakistani workers arrived in Saudi Arabia during 2025. Currently, more than 3 million Pakistani workers are employed in the Kingdom.