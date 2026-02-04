CM Maryam Nawaz shares the anthem celebrating Basant, #PhirAaiBasant

The Government of Punjab has released the official Basant anthem #PhirAaiBasant, marking the recognition of Basant as a cultural tradition in the province under the leadership of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

The initiative reflects a cultural vision long associated with Nawaz Sharif, centered on the preservation of Punjab’s heritage and shared traditions. The release of the anthem places Basant within a structured and regulated framework while acknowledging its historical and cultural presence.

As part of the approved arrangements, a series of safety and regulatory measures have been put in place to ensure public order and safety during the Basant period. Roof NOCs have been made mandatory for kite flying, and the sale and purchase of kites and string are permitted only through government-authorised dealers.

For aviation safety, kite flying has been prohibited in areas surrounding Lahore Airport. In addition, motorcycle riders are required to use safety wire to reduce the risk of injury during the festival days.

To facilitate public movement and reduce traffic congestion, the Punjab government has announced free public transport services for three days, February 6, 7, and 8, encouraging greater use of public transport and reduced reliance on motorcycles and private vehicles.

The Government of Punjab stated that these arrangements are intended to allow cultural traditions to be observed in a safe, organised, and responsible manner.

The anthem #PhirAaiBasant is available on the official digital platforms of the Government of Punjab.