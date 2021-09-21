‘Disappointed yet again,’ says Babar Azam after ECB calls of Pakistan tour

LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Tuesday lamented that Pakistan has always tried to accommodate the interests of the game, "but others simply don't".

Taking to Twitter, the skipper wrote: "Disappointed, yet again. We have always tried to accommodate the interests of the game but others simply don't."

The reaction comes as the England Cricket Board (ECB) Monday evening announced to cancel its tour to Pakistan days after New Zealand had abandoned cricket series minutes before the start of the first match over “security” threats.

"We have come a long way in our cricketing journey and it will only get better with time," Babar Azam assured the cricket fans.

ECB Statement

"The ECB has a longstanding commitment to tour Pakistan as part of the Men's Future Tours Programme in 2022.

"Earlier this year, we agreed to play two additional T20 World Cup warm-up games in Pakistan in October, adding a short women's tour with double headers alongside the men's games.

"The ECB Board convened this weekend to discuss these extra England Women's and Men's games in Pakistan and we can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip.

"The mental and physical well-being of our players and support staff remains our highest priority and this is even more critical given the times we are currently living in. We know there are increasing concerns about travelling to the region and believe that going ahead will add further pressure to a playing group who have already coped with a long period of operating in restricted Covid environments.

"There is the added complexity for our Men's T20 squad. We believe that touring under these conditions will not be ideal preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where performing well remains a top priority for 2021.

"We understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB, who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country. Their support of English and Welsh cricket over the last two summers has been a huge demonstration of friendship. We are sincerely sorry for the impact this will have on cricket in Pakistan and emphasise an ongoing commitment to our main touring plans there for 2022."