03:15 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Pakistan summons US diplomat to demarche over Joe Biden’s statement about nukes
Source: Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Friday decided to summon US ambassador Donald Blome to formally lodge a protest over President Joe Biden’s controversial remarks about nuclear weapons of the South Asian country.

While addressing a campaign committee reception about Kremlin’s military advance in Ukraine and its global impact, the US president called Pakistan a 'dangerous nation', as he raised questions about the country’s nukes.

Reports said authorities at the Foreign Office held a meeting to review the situation stemming out after the Biden’s statement. They also expressed concerns on it and decided to make a strong demarche to the US ambassador.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told media that Pakistan will issue a demarche to the top US diplomat over the strange statement.

Calling US president’s statement surprising, he said that Pakistan is committed to its integrity, adding: “Our foreign policy is heading in right way”.

“Our nuclear assets are safe and compliant with all international regulations,” he asserted. 

