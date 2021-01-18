Govt to public Broadsheet documents on PM’s direction, Shahzad Akbar
02:37 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
Govt to public Broadsheet documents on PM's direction, Shahzad Akbar
ISLAMABAD – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Monday announced to make the Broadsheet documents public on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s orders.

Shahzad while addressing a presser said that the premier has directed to make Broadsheet documents public.

He said accountability is not possible without transparency. PM has given instructions over the Broadsheet matter, he said while adding that some lawyers contacted to make the document public and Pakistan received an email from Broadsheet.

He also added that former Prime Minister Nawaz went abroad in the year 2000 after making a deal with Pervez Musharraf. Pakistan is still being affected by the mistakes that former rulers made in the past.

The contract between the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Broadsheet was signed in June 2000 and Nawaz Sharif went abroad in December 2000 after a deal with Pervez Musharraf.

The anti-corruption watchdog ended the contract in 2003 and a payment of $1.5million was paid after settlement on 20 May 2008.

Earlier in July 2019, an appeal was lodged in court but the verdict came in favour of Broadsheet.”

