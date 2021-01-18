Saboor Aly sheds light on the beauty standards of entertainment industry
Web Desk
02:50 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
Saboor Aly sheds light on the beauty standards of entertainment industry
Share

The obsession with milky tones has been a widespread issue in the subcontinent, and now this malady is deep-rooted in our society as well. Stars often complain about the discrimination they face due to their brown complexion in the world of glitz and glamour, and this time Saboor Aly gets candid about the  'gora' complex.

The 30-year-old star revealed that an actress with fair complexion gets more opportunities, while the struggle of people with darker skin tone is quite long.

“Some media agencies cast you on the basis of fair complexion even if you are not capable enough for your role. People are doing big projects just because of their fair skin when the role could have been done in a lot better way by someone competent enough,” Saboor stated.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ???? (@l0llywoods)

“This is how beauty whitening injections are sold, it is sad that we still have gora culture, and I don’t know when will it stop,” she added.

The Fitrat star concluded with “I don’t know till when these beauty standards will be a part of our lives. I have seen some actors who don’t know how to act properly but they are performing because of their fair complexion. There are many others who can do better than them but because of their complexion, they are leading. It’s a very bad thing.”

Here is the video of Saboor Aly's interview:

Previously, Amna Ilyas and Ushna Shah were seen shedding light on dangerously unrealistic beauty standards and suggested to embrace themselves.

Amna Ilyas is disappointed at fellow celebs for ... 11:01 AM | 7 Oct, 2020

In our society, fair skin has always been considered superior, something to strive and attain for, while darker skin is ...

More From This Category
Mahira Khan recovers from COVID-19 infection, ...
04:41 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
Pakistani actor Huma Nawab loses Rs0.2 million to ...
04:10 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
Kim Kardashian hits 200 million followers mark on ...
01:28 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
#HappyBirthdaySajal trends as Pakistani star ...
09:40 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
Intrigue Grows as Celebrities and Influencers ...
03:45 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
PSL 6 – Who will sing the anthem for Pakistan ...
11:42 PM | 17 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan recovers from COVID-19 infection, announces return to TV screen
04:41 PM | 18 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr