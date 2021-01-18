Pakistan International Snowboarding Championship starts in scenic Malam Jabba
03:24 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
SWAT – Pakistan International Snowboarding Cup has kicked off in the scenic Malam Jabba area in northern Pakistan.
The six-day-long event has been organised by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture & Tourism Authority in collaboration with a private business enterprise.
Participants from across the country will take part in the snowboarding cup in Swat district.
Food and music festivals have also been arranged to entertain the tourists.
