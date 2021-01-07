'Dance party' in Swat hills lands hotel owner and manager in hot water

SWAT – Earlier last month, a dance party in Malam Jabba, Swat went viral on social media, stirring a controversial debate in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The party took place at ski resort and Hotel Frontier Tower.

The hotel hosted an event called Harvest Festival Pakistan (HFP) from December 3 to December 6. The police launched an inquiry after a video of young men and women dancing while being surrounded by the scenic beauty - which was captured by drone cameras – went viral.

The video uploaded on YouTube, is still being watched and shared by many.

The owner Fazal Khan and manager Hasnain Ahsan were arrested and presented before a divisional magistrate on Thursday. However, they were released after they paid a Rs40,000 fine.

The police said the video promoted “vulgarity” and “obscenity”. A case was registered on January 6.

Raunchiest event in Pakistan's history or ... 06:58 PM | 10 Dec, 2020 LAHORE – While the new coronavirus doesn’t appear to be losing potency and has become much more lethal, ...

According to the FIR, 30 to 40 unidentified people are missing in the case. The hotel owner was accused of violating coronavirus SOPs and providing the tourists with loudspeakers.

They have been booked under Section 294 (annoying others by singing, dancing, or uttering obscene songs, ballads or words in a public place) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 33 (punishment for failing to comply with federal or provincial government’s orders) of the National Disaster Management Act, 2010. They were also charged with sections three and four of the West Pakistan Regulation and Control of Loud Speakers and Sound Amplifiers Ordinance, 1965.

People convicted under Section 33 can be imprisoned for two years.