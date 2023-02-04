Naseem Shah appointed 'honorary DSP' by Balochistan Police

QUETTA – Pakistani bowling sensation Naseem Shah has been appointed goodwill ambassador of Balochistan Police.

The Balochistan Police appointed Shah the “Honorary DSP” on Saturday. A ceremony was held at the IG Balochistan Police Office in Quetta to honour Shah. At the ceremony, Shah formally dressed up as a police officer and ranks were installed on his uniform.

At the ceremony, Shah took to the stage to share his thoughts on his appointment. He expressed his gratitude to the Balochistan Police for the "honour".

"As a child, I had been scared of police. My parents would scare me by mentioning the police. However, as I have grown up, I have come to realise the sacrifices they make to keep us safe," he said.

"They don't just put their lives at risk for us, but I have a far more simple example of their service. Those appointed with us at the NCA stay awake at night to protect us. I cannot even function if I do not get a good night’s rest. I have immense respect for the police and am deeply grateful for their assistance.”