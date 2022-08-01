TikTok star Hareem Shah asks for prayers in latest video
Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah has got her fans fixated on her escapades ever since she rose to fame with her numerous scandalous and controversies.
Be it her countless shopping spree, dancing videos or PDA clips with husband Bilal, Shah has an enthralling Instagram feed and social media presence that keeps her fans hooked.
However, this time around, Hareem Shah appealed to fans to pray for her speedy recovery. She informed fans about sickness and revealed that she is unwell and hence she has become lazy.
In her latest video, the controversy queen revealed that she is currently living in Turkey with her husband Bilal Shah.
Hareem Shah releases new video after reports of ... 08:41 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
KARACHI – Controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah has dismissed the reports about her and her husband's arrest in a ...
