TikTok star Hareem Shah asks for prayers in latest video
Web Desk
06:12 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
TikTok star Hareem Shah asks for prayers in latest video
Source: Hareem Shah (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah has got her fans fixated on her escapades ever since she rose to fame with her numerous scandalous and controversies. 

Be it her countless shopping spree, dancing videos or PDA clips with husband Bilal, Shah has an enthralling Instagram feed and social media presence that keeps her fans hooked.

However, this time around, Hareem Shah appealed to fans to pray for her speedy recovery. She informed fans about sickness and revealed that she is unwell and hence she has become lazy.

In her latest video, the controversy queen revealed that she is currently living in Turkey with her husband Bilal Shah.

Hareem Shah releases new video after reports of ... 08:41 PM | 16 Jul, 2022

KARACHI – Controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah has dismissed the reports about her and her husband's arrest in a ...

More From This Category
Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video
07:26 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
Pakistani celebs spotted at the unveiling of ...
08:26 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
CBA Army raises more than Rs50K for Arslan ...
07:00 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
Ahad Raza Mir cooks some desi food for his ...
02:36 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
Faraz Farooqui announces birth of his son
01:59 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
Ayeza Khan stuns in latest photos
01:32 PM | 1 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video
07:26 PM | 1 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr