Mehwish Hayat extends Ramadan greetings to all

LAHORE - As Ramazan begins, several celebrities have come forward to wish their social media followers on the month-long holy month. Pakistani popular actor Mehwish Hayat also did the same and said that holding on to hope when everything seems dark, is the greatest test of faith.

The Load Wedding movie star took to Instagram to wish her fans Ramadan Mubarak and wrote: “Holding on to hope when everything seems dark, is the greatest test of faith. Never have we needed prayers more than we do now.”

She further adds, “Throughout this holy month, may Allah bless us all with resilience and strength. Ameen.” Earlier, Mehwish Hayat shared tips on her social media of how people can avoid mental health issues in the COVID-19 lockdown.

The actress posted a picture of herself which highlighted the message about mental health. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Being healthy is more than diet and exercise. It also involves what you let into your mind and your heart,” she wrote along with hashtag #MentalHealthMatters.

Ramadan Mubarak, Everyone!