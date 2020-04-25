OPPO rejoices tradition with Sheheryar Munavar in Reno3 Pro Ramadan campaign
LAHORE - OPPO the leading smartphone brand has once again revived and brought back the beautiful tradition of Pakistanis at the forefront by collaborating with Shehreyar Munawar for its latest Ramadan campaign.
The campaign aims to bring the youth of the country closer to the centuries-old traditions that once used to mark the beginning of the holy month.
This Ramadan Share Love With OPPO Reno3 Pro
Reminiscing the tradition of #Musaharati, Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui wakes up people at #Sehri with his drum. Those memories captured in the phone never fade, neither does the nostalgia within. What’s your favourite childhood #Ramadan tradition? #OPPOReno3Pro #ShareLoveWithOPPOPosted by OPPO on Friday, April 24, 2020
All over the world, Ramadan marks a month of austerity for observant Muslims. The Campaign themed around “Share Love with OPPO” is filled with an emotion of love, happiness, and warmth beautifully shot on OPPO Reno 3 Pro. Over a few decades ago, people in Pakistan would often wake up to the loud drumbeats of the Musaharati signaling the commencement of Sehri.
The film starts with an old Musaharati waking people with the reverberations of his drum. Starring Shehreyar Munawar, he first captures the stills of the drum playing with his OPPO Reno3 Pro.
It is 20x Digital Zoom and 44MP Dual Punch-hole camera allows him to have stunning photography experience, whether it’s an individual or a group picture.
The symbolic ‘Share love with OPPO’ moment come true to live is when Shehreyar Munawar steps up to join the Musaharati accompanied by children and show that Ramadan is the month of sharing love and warmth and capturing special moments with your loved ones.
