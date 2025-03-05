First FIR for over-speeding on motorway registered, driver arrested

LAHORE – The first-ever FIR for over-speeding on the motorway has been registered, and the driver has been arrested.

According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, the incident took place near Multan on the M-4 Motorway, where a vehicle was caught driving at an illegal speed of 173 km/h.

A case was filed at Budhla Sant Police Station in Multan under charges of reckless and over-speeding driving. The accused driver, Rahim Khan, was taken into custody and handed over to the local police.

Motorway Police spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed stated that strict actions against over-speeding will continue.