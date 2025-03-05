Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

First FIR for over-speeding on motorway registered, driver arrested

First Fir For Over Speeding On Motorway Registered Driver Arrested

LAHORE – The first-ever FIR for over-speeding on the motorway has been registered, and the driver has been arrested.

According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, the incident took place near Multan on the M-4 Motorway, where a vehicle was caught driving at an illegal speed of 173 km/h.

A case was filed at Budhla Sant Police Station in Multan under charges of reckless and over-speeding driving. The accused driver, Rahim Khan, was taken into custody and handed over to the local police.

Motorway Police spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed stated that strict actions against over-speeding will continue.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Our Stats

South Africa

0

New Zealand

0

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Pakistani rupee – 5 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.6
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.85 746.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.85 196.25
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900 909.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.54 63.14
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.81 25.11
Omani Riyal OMR 723.15 731.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.3 76
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.25 211.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search