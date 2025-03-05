Man arrested for attempting to assault 8-year-old girl in Lahore’s Batapur

LAHORE – Police arrested a suspect attempting to assault an 8-year-old girl in Lahore’s Batapur area.

According to reports, on the directives of SP Cantt Owais Shafiq, Batapur police responded immediately to a 15 emergency call and arrested the accused, Shahzaib alias Jerry.

SP Cantt stated that the girl had gone to a store to buy groceries when the suspect lured her and attempted to assault her.

An FIR was registered against Shahzaib alias Jerry based on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

Commending the prompt action, SP Cantt praised SHO Bata Pur Abdul Wahid and his team, stressing that those involved in child exploitation will be brought to justice.