Pti Senator Faisal Javed Barred From Traveling To Saudi Arabia At Peshawar Airport

PESHAWAR – PTI Senator Faisal Javed was stopped at Peshawar Airport from traveling to Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, he was offloaded from his flight while heading to Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

Speaking to the media, Faisal Javed stated that the High Court had granted him permission to perform Umrah and ordered the removal of his name from the PNIL. However, despite his scheduled flight at 3 PM, he was not allowed to travel.

The senator claimed that he presented the Peshawar High Court’s order at the airport, but officials refused to acknowledge it. He accused FIA immigration authorities of contempt of court.

The PTI leader added that despite the court’s directive to remove his name from the list, the government failed to comply and prevented him from traveling for Umrah.