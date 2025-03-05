David Warner steps into Bollywood with Telugu film debut

Australian cricketer David Warner has entered the world of acting through the Indian film industry.

According to Indian media, Warner was unavailable for this year’s IPL due to his work in the Telugu film industry.

Reports reveal that the Australian cricketer is making his acting debut with the Telugu film “Robin Hood,” produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Indian media highlighted that Mythri Movie Makers is the same company behind the blockbuster film “Pushpa 2.”

At a promotional event, the filmmakers confirmed that Warner is all set to make his big-screen debut.