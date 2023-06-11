INDvsAUS: Australia crush India to clinch WTC Finals

LONDON – Australia managed to bag its first World Test Championship title after outclassing Men in Blue by 209 runs in the final at The Oval.

Team Indian, in a bid to chase 444 for the title, suffered back-to-back blows and was all out for 234, a little early before lunch on the final day.

Composed Australia earlier struggled to grasp India but managed to secure a 209-run victory in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval.

Congratulations, Australia! ???????? A roaring victory in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final ????#WTC23 | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VE01bWheMQ — ICC (@ICC) June 11, 2023

Australias’s Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland remained on a rampage as they got four and three scalps, respectively. Rohit Sharma led squad started with a positive approach but the top order crumbled like house of cards.

Skipper Rohit Sharma returned on 43, star batter Virat Kohli made 49, and Ajinkya Rahane scored 46 while other players failed to score big.

Men in Blue resumed on 164-3, as they need a further 280 to reach, however, Boland targeted two wickets in three balls, including flamboyant hitter Virat Kohli, the latter added just five runs to his overnight score.

Later, Jadeja returned on duck as he was caught behind Scott Boland's delivery.

Asian cricket giant lost their last seven wickets for mere 70 runs as Kangaroos got a convincing victory.

Brief scores