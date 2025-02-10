Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani’s Walima Pics leave fans in awe

Pakistani star couple Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani remained in limelight with their wedding plans, and now the reception pictures became the talk on social media. After their Nikkah and Shendi celebrations, the newlyweds shared glimpses of their reception held on February 9, and the pictures left fans in awe of their undeniable chemistry.

The duo, who previously worked together in popular dramas, not only stole hearts on screen but also became real-life couple. Mawra and Ameer’s journey started with beautiful Nikkah photoshoot on February 5 at Lahore’s historic Shahi Qila, followed by their vibrant shendi photoshoot at Shalimar Bagh on February 6. Both events were intimate affairs, surrounded by family and close friends.

However, it was reception that truly captivated the public. Although their nikkah and shendi took place in Lahore, their Walima was held in Islamabad. The couple looked nothing short of royalty in the reception photos. Mawra donned silver and light grey long maxi, while Amir complemented her with matching suit and pants. Their pictures were taken under the open sky, with the moon making a mesmerizing appearance in many of the shots.

Fans flooded the comment sections, praising the couple’s love and perfect chemistry. With each post, Mawra and Amir continue to win the hearts of their followers, making their wedding celebrations one of the most memorable moments in the Pakistani entertainment industry.