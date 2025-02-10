Ramadan 2025: Saudi Arabia introduces New Guidelines for Iftar Service at Masjid-e-Nabwi

MADINA – Muslims rush to visit Medina during holy month of Ramadan for the sacred time of the year and Masjid-e-Nabwi, one of the holiest sites in Islam, saw massive rush of pilgrims.

As holy month of Ramadan approaches, Masjid-e-Nabwi made arrangements to enhance the iftar experience for worshippers, with new guidelines set for meal providers.

To add more variety, authorities approved addition of two extra food items to the traditional iftar menu this year. Along with the essential offerings of dates, bread, yogurt, wrapped tissues, and water, service providers are now allowed to include items like Cupcakes, nuts, maamoul, cream, and stuffed dates.

As per rules announced by General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques, only registered catering companies with proven experience in serving Hajj and Umrah pilgrims will be allowed to provide meals. Meal providers in Madina are required to work closely with designated officials at the mosque to ensure a smooth and efficient distribution of iftar meals.

The new regulations reflect the commitment of Saudi authorities to maintain high food quality and service standards, ensuring worshippers at Masjid-e-Nabwi have best iftar experience.

Muslims are excitedly waiting for Ramadan which is expected to start on February 28, or March 1, 2025. The exact timing is based on the sighting of the moon.