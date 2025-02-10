Honda Bikes Latest Prices in Pakistan 2025

LAHORE – Honda remains among top two wheeler companies, offering same old bikes but with soaring price. Honda CD 70 and CG 125 rake in top sales and production figures. The bikes are famous for resale value and reliable spare parts availability.

As of 2025, Honda CD 70 priced at Rs154,900, Honda CG 125 costs Rs 229,000, providing more power and durability with robust engine. Honda CD 70 Dream is currently priced at Rs165,900. Honda Pridor price stands at Rs203,900.

Top-of-the-line models like Honda CBF 125 priced at Rs380,900, and Honda CBF 150 remains most expensive model at Rs473,900.

Honda Bikes Prices 2025

Models Price Honda CD 70 Rs157,900 Honda CG 125 Rs234,000 Honda CD 70 Dream Rs165,900 Honda Pridor Rs203,900 Honda CBF 125 Rs390,900 Honda CBF 150 Rs493,900 Honda CG125S GOLD Rs292,900

CD 70 and CF 125 remain most popular models in the Honda lineup, with demand for these rides staying robust even in face of rising prices. The back-to-back surge in bike prices, driven by the depreciation of the local currency and import restrictions, affected all manufacturers, but Honda has managed to retain its market share.