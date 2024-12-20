Yamaha YBR 125 Red latest price, two-year installment plan

LAHORE – Yamaha continues to expand its presence in motorcycle market of Pakistan as it has unveiled stylish but powerful bikes, including YBR 125, in the country.

The sale of the Yamaha bikes is lower as compared to Honda but its motorcycles offer a blend of innovative technology, impressive performance and imposing looks.

Yamaha YBR 125 has emerged as a strong competitor against other two brands in the same niche. Its OHC 125 cc engine, smooth fuel injection, and five-speed gearbox make it ideal for city riding.

The bike features CDI ignition system. It has a fuel tank capacity of 13.0 Litres and is equipped with a single disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. YBR 125 is built with a design that prioritizes strength and rigidity.

The Yamaha YBR125 is available in three colors: Red, Gray, and Black.

Yamaha YBR125 Latest Price in Pakistan

As of December 2024, the price of Yamaha YBR 125 in Pakistan stands unchanged at Rs466,000.

Two Year Installment Plan

Meezan Bank offers an easy two-year installment plan for YBR 125. The plan has been calculated with 30% down payment. Under the plan, the buyer will deposit Rs141,600 in wake of upfront amount while the per month installment will be Rs15,894.