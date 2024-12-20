Winter vacations announced for private educational institutions in Islamabad

The schedule for winter vacations in private educational institutions in the federal capital has been officially announced.

According to a notification issued by the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority, all private schools and colleges in Islamabad will remain closed from December 21 to January 5.

The notification further stated that academic activities will resume on January 6 after the winter break.

This announcement provides a much-needed pause for students, parents, and teachers during the chilly season, allowing them to recharge before returning to their academic routines.