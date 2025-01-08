Gold prices move up by Rs1,000 in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices maintained its gaining streak in domestic market of Pakistan in line with upward trend in international market on Wednesday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,000 to settle at Rs277,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs858, with new rate fixing at Rs237,483.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $10 as it is being traded at $2,652 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices did not see any change in local market where per tola rate stands at Rs3,350 while 10-gram is being sold for Rs2,872.08.

A day earlier, per tola gold priced also increased by Rs1,000 to reach Rs276,000. Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs857, with new rate settling at Rs236,652.