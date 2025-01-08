Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold prices move up by Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Gold Reaches Record Rs. 280,500 Per Tola in Local Markets

KARACHI – Gold prices maintained its gaining streak in domestic market of Pakistan in line with upward trend in international market on Wednesday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,000 to settle at Rs277,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs858, with new rate fixing at Rs237,483.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $10 as it is being traded at $2,652 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices did not see any change in local market where per tola rate stands at Rs3,350 while 10-gram is being sold for Rs2,872.08.

A day earlier, per tola gold priced also increased by Rs1,000 to reach Rs276,000. Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs857, with new rate settling at Rs236,652.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 7 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.5 280.2
Euro EUR 289.5 292.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 175 177.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.4 744.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 38.08 38.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.77 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.5 905
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.13 156.13
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.2 24.5
Omani Riyal OMR 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.8 76.5
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.75 206.75
Swedish Krona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

