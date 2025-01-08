ATC declares Ali Amin Gandapur and Umar Tanveer as proclaimed offenders

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

ATC Declares Ali Amin Gandapur and Umar Tanveer Proclaimed Offenders

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has declared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Umar Tanveer Butt as proclaimed offenders in a case related to protests against the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan. The proceedings, presided over by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, also initiated steps to declare former federal minister Amir Mahmood Kayani a proclaimed offender.

During the hearing, PTI leaders Faisal Javed and Wasiq Qayyum appeared before the court, while the cases of proclaimed offenders were separated from other accused individuals. The court issued arrest warrants for several absentees and adjourned the hearing until January 15, directing arguments on the submitted petitions.

Senator Faisal Javed filed a petition seeking the removal of terrorism-related charges from the case. The matter, which dates back to protests held in 2022 against Imran Khan’s disqualification, was registered at Islamabad’s I-9 Police Station.

