Mayo Hospital’s ECG technician arrested for attempting to rape disabled girl

LAHORE – A technician of the Mayo Hospital was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a mentally disabled girl in Lahore.

A case has been registered against the suspect at Gwalmani police station on a complaint lodged by the viticm’s brother Tabish.

The accused sent the girl’s mother outside under the pretext of a blood test, and during that time, he tried to assault the girl. However, the girl managed to escape.

The police took prompt action and arrested the suspect for allegedly attempt to rape the mentally disabled girl. An officer of Punjab Police said actions are being taken indiscriminately against those who exploit women.

Meanwhile, a Class 9 student was subjected to sexual assault by principal of private academy.

The serious allegation was made by the victim’s mother who accused man identified as Iftikhar for sexually assaulting the ninth-grader. The principal invited girl to attend extra classes on Sunday, and he later asked other students to leave and took the victim into a laboratory where he resorted to sexual violence.

Meanwhile, the mother of victim expressed concerns over the police’s inaction, saying despite the incident taking place two days ago, there has been little response from local police. She called for justice and greater support from the authorities.