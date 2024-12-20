Gwadar to host Player Draft of PSL 10

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the port city Gwadar in Balochistan as host for the Player Draft of 10th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL 10).

The ceremony that kicks off the league’s festivities will take place on Saturday, 11 January 2025. The start timing of the event will be shared in due course.

The decision to choose Gwadar was made with the aim of taking the popular sport among the people in that part of the province and inspire the next generations to take up cricket as a professional sport.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said, “Gwadar, with its stunning coastline and strategic importance, represents the heart of Pakistan’s economic future. By hosting the PSL Player Draft here, we aim to highlight its cultural and economic significance while celebrating the unity cricket brings to our nation”.

“I look forward to welcoming all the franchises and the relevant stakeholders to the beautiful city of Gwadar on 11 January as we take an exciting step towards marking the start of the 10th edition of Pakistan’s biggest sporting extravaganza,” he said.

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said, “It gives me great pride in announcing Gwadar as the host city for the HBL PSL Player Draft. This initiative reflects our commitment to expanding HBL PSL’s reach to every corner of Pakistan and showcasing the beauty of Pakistan to the world.

“HBL PSL is more than a cricket league to passionate fans of Pakistan, it’s a celebration of Pakistan’s passion, diversity, and talent. The Player Draft taking place in Gwadar is a step towards inspiring young cricketers from Balochistan and other cities of the country to dream big.”

The relegation process and retention of players will be announced at the end of December.