Groom arrested after minor killed by aerial firing at wedding in Karachi

KARACHI – Police have arrested the groom after a two-year-old girl was killed by aerial firing during wedding in Layari area of Karachi.

Reports said the minor, identified as Fatima, was playing at the eight floor of a residential building in Musa Lane when she was hit by a stray bullet during aerial firing.

Fatima was taken to a hospital but she could not survive due to excessive bleeding as was declared dead by doctors upon reaching the medical facility.

Police said the stray bullet hit the minor girl in the chest and proved fatal.

An uncle of the victim said there was heavy aerial firing during a wedding event when Fatima was injured by the bullet.

The DIG South took notice of the incident and ordered arrest of the suspects. Taking an action, police have arrested the groom and registered a case under attempt to murder charges.