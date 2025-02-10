Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

76 Pakistanis deported from 7 countries including Saudi Arabia; here’s why

76 Pakistanis Deported From 7 Countries Including Saudi Arabia Heres Why

KARACHI – As many as 76 Pakistanis were deported in a single day from seven different countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Senegal for various reasons.

Among them, 17 were arrested in Karachi and transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Reports said three individuals were blacklisted in Saudi Arabia, four were deported for begging, 6 for drug-related cases, 27 for violating contracts, four for overstaying, two for absconding from work, two for forgery, and two for other crimes.

A Pakistani national was rejected entry in Sri Lanka, while two individuals were deported from the UAE for drug-related cases, two for lost passports, and three people were released from UAE jail and sent back.

Additionally, one person was deported from Azerbaijan, one from Iraq for overstaying, and 2 individuals from Malaysia for being illegal immigrants.

Furthermore, one person was blacklisted in Italy, three were deported from Senegal. Those who were involved in crimes in foreign countries have been detained by authorities.

Furthermore, 12 more individuals, who were deported from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, were transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Foreign Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today, 10 February 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 281.1
Euro EUR 290 292.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.75 350.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 175.75 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.6 198
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.85 1.91
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.78 157.58
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.51 24.81
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.25 210.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.13 25.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.25 308
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/09-Feb-2025/kmc-announces-free-parking-at-all-its-sites-in-karachi

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search