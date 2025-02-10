76 Pakistanis deported from 7 countries including Saudi Arabia; here’s why

KARACHI – As many as 76 Pakistanis were deported in a single day from seven different countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Senegal for various reasons.

Among them, 17 were arrested in Karachi and transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Reports said three individuals were blacklisted in Saudi Arabia, four were deported for begging, 6 for drug-related cases, 27 for violating contracts, four for overstaying, two for absconding from work, two for forgery, and two for other crimes.

A Pakistani national was rejected entry in Sri Lanka, while two individuals were deported from the UAE for drug-related cases, two for lost passports, and three people were released from UAE jail and sent back.

Additionally, one person was deported from Azerbaijan, one from Iraq for overstaying, and 2 individuals from Malaysia for being illegal immigrants.

Furthermore, one person was blacklisted in Italy, three were deported from Senegal. Those who were involved in crimes in foreign countries have been detained by authorities.

Furthermore, 12 more individuals, who were deported from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, were transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle.