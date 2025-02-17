Taliban delegation arrives in Japan for first diplomatic visit

A Taliban government delegation has arrived in Japan for its first official diplomatic visit since taking power in Afghanistan. The delegation, which includes officials from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Economy, and Ministry of Health, will remain in Japan for one week. This visit is seen as part of the Taliban’s ongoing efforts to build diplomatic relations with the global community.

While the Taliban has previously visited neighboring countries such as China, Russia, and other Central Asian states, their international engagements have mainly taken place through third countries. The current visit to Japan marks a notable shift, as the Taliban aims to strengthen its direct diplomatic ties with more global powers.

In a statement on social media, Deputy Minister of Economy for Afghanistan, Latif Nazari, highlighted that the visit is an important step in establishing “honorable international relations” and in Afghanistan’s efforts to become a “strong, united, developed, and prosperous” nation. He also expressed the Taliban’s aspiration to play a more active role as a member of the global community.

On the diplomatic front, Japanese media reported that Japan’s embassy in Afghanistan had temporarily relocated to Qatar following the Taliban’s assumption of power. However, it has since reopened, with diplomatic and aid activities resuming in Afghanistan.

The timing of this visit coincides with a recent suicide bombing in Kabul, claimed by ISIS, which took place outside the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing. This attack is part of the ongoing security challenges facing Afghanistan. Japan’s embassy condemned the bombing and called for increased efforts to prevent such terrorist incidents in the future.

This visit underscores the Taliban’s attempt to engage more openly with the world, while also highlighting the ongoing complexities and security concerns within Afghanistan.