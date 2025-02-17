Earthquake tremors jolt Kalat, Balochistan

Tremors of an earthquake were felt in the Kalat district of Balochistan on Monday. According to the Seismic Monitoring Center, the tremors were reported in Kalat and its surrounding areas, with a magnitude of 4.6 recorded on the Richter scale.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 40 kilometers southwest of Kalat. Following the tremors, many residents rushed out of their homes, reciting prayers for safety.

Fortunately, no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage have been received. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, but for now, there is no indication of major harm from the earthquake.