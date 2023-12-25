Mohammad Rizwan replaces Sarfaraz as Pakistan announce playing XI for second Australia Test

MELBOURNE – Pakistan have named a 12-man squad for the upcoming Boxing Day Test, which will start at the MCG from December 26 \.

Pakistan have kept only one frontline spin option in their squad, while four pacers are a part of the setup. The selectors have made a number of selection changes, based on injuries and form.

Though Khurram Shahzad impressed during his debut in Perth, the pacer picked up a stress fracture in his ribs and an abdominal tear while playing the Test. This ruled him out of the series.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf, both of whom featured in the Perth game, don’t make it to the XII for the MCG Test.

The incoming players in the squad are Sajid Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, and Mir Hamza. Rizwan is expected to take gloves in Sarfaraz’s absence.

Pakistan announce 12-man squad for second Test 🏏



The final XI will be named tomorrow.#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/hZsky4cPcN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 25, 2023

After being challenged in the initial stages of the opening Test in Perth, Australia took charge and cruised to a massive 360-run win against Pakistan. The Men in Green haven’t won a Test in Australia since 1995.

Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi (vc), Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamer Jamal, Sajid Khan.