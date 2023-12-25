Search

Islamabad weather update today: Check latest weather forecast for twin cities

Web Desk
01:45 PM | 25 Dec, 2023
Islamabad weather update
Source: File Photo

Cold and dry weather will prevail in most plain areas of the country, including twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad during the next twelve hours. 

In its fresh advisory, PMD said a shallow westerly wave is present over western parts of Pakistan.

Islamabad Rain Update

On Monday, there is no chance of rain in Islamabad or other parts of the region.

Islamabad temperature today

During the day, the maximum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius and the mercury is expected to hit in single digit during the night time.

Humidity was recorded at around 37percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 1 which is low, with visibility around less than 2km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 70 which is not healthy  .

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Monday Weather outlook 

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while partly cloudy in upper parts of the country.

Fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night hours.

Karachi Weather update: Sindh capital, parts of Sindh to receive rains this week

Web Desk

