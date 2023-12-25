Islamabad weather update today: Check latest weather forecast for twin cities

Cold and dry weather will prevail in most plain areas of the country, including twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad during the next twelve hours.
In its fresh advisory, PMD said a shallow westerly wave is present over western parts of Pakistan.
On Monday, there is no chance of rain in Islamabad or other parts of the region.
During the day, the maximum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius and the mercury is expected to hit in single digit during the night time.
Humidity was recorded at around 37percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 1 which is low, with visibility around less than 2km.
The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 70 which is not healthy .
The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while partly cloudy in upper parts of the country.
Fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night hours.
Pakistani rupee exchange rates for different currencies including US Dollar, European Euro, UK Pound Sterling, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies on December 25, 2023 (Monday).
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistani market remained stable at Rs218,200 in line with international market rates.
On Monday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
