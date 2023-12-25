Customs value of Apple iPhone 14 Plus variants revised

ISLAMABAD – The Directorate General of Customs Valuation, which falls under the Federal Board of Revenue, has reduced customs values of variants of Apple iPhone 14 Plus amid rupee’s recovery against the US dollar.

It determined the new values for the mobile phones after analyzing the rates in markets in the country. The new value is not applicable to phone imports in large quantities.

The revised valuation released by the department earlier this month showed the customs value of Apple iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB has been decreased to $774 from previous $910.

The customs value of 256 GB variant has been reduced to $859 from $1,010 while new value of iPhone 14 Plus 512GB has been fixed as $1,029 from previous $1,210.

Variants Old Customs Value New Customs Value Apple iPhone 14 Plus 128GB $910 $774 Apple iPhone 14 Plus 256GB $1,010 $859 Apple iPhone 14 Plus 512GB $1,210 $1,029

With revising down the valuation in line with current market rates, the department aims at extending benefits consumers.

It said that duty and taxes on these mobile phones will be assessed based on the revised customs values, a relief for people using Apple iPhone 14 Plus variants.