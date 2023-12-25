Search

Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik sacked as DG FIA over police raid at Lahore hospital

02:05 PM | 25 Dec, 2023
Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik sacked as DG FIA over police raid at Lahore hospital
Source: liaqatmalick/Facebook

LAHORE – Captain retired Liaqat Ali Malik has faced action as Punjab interim Chief Minister made Director General CIA as the position of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) over an illegal police raid at Lahore hospital.

Punjab interim chief minister Mohsin Naqvi shown the door to DIG CIA Liaquat over his action, which damaged the esteem of law enforcement.

The action comes in the aftermath of police raid on Doctors’ Hospital, during which media persons and medical personnel including physicians were roughed up by cops.

It was reported that a team of CIA police, spearheaded by DIG Liaquat, held doctors, paramedics on duty and patients’ hostage, and created a scene at the medical facility.

Besides assault on medics, charged cops confiscated the cameras and mobile phones of several journalists, and even seized CCTV recordings of the hospital.

As the incident made headlines, CM Naqvi swiftly removed DIG CIA and ordered the registration of a case against those involved in the vandalism.

Following the incident, Punjab IGPn Dr Usman Anwar also visited the hospital and assured media persons that those involved in torture would be held accountable.

