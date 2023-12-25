Islamabad IG, DC removed ahead of elections 2024

ISLAMABAD – Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan, and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon have been removed from their positions in accordance with the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP had issued orders to remove both the officer after political parties filed complaints against them head of general elections 2024.

The Establishment Division has issued a notification, announcing their removal for their respective roles.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary Establishment Division by special assistant to Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, it has been asked to recommend a panel of officers for the appointments of Inspector General (IG) and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the caretaker prime minister has also sent a summary regarding removal of Ahad Cheem as his aide to President Arif Alvi.