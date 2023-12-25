Aymen Saleem shares exclusive video of her wedding

Aymen Saleem, the bewitching Pakistani actress who stole our hearts with her dazzling debut in the Hum TV sensation "Chupke Chupke," has gracefully taken a momentous stride in her journey. Renowned for her spellbinding charm and innate acting finesse, Aymen embodied the beloved character of Mishi in the Ramadan special drama.

In a joyous revelation to her ardent admirers, Saleem recently unveiled glimpses of her Nikah ceremony, immortalizing the beautiful moment when she exchanged vows with Kamran Malik on December 22, 2023. This enchanting video embarks on an emotional odyssey, capturing the poignant "Qabool Hai" moment, her graceful stride toward her beloved Kamran, and even the tender moments of her shedding tears on her father's shoulder and embracing her mother after the Nikah. The montage offers an intimate peek into the entire ceremony.

Saleem, known for her elegance and grace, has left no stone unturned in presenting her wedding as a fairy tale come to life.

Here's what fans had to say: