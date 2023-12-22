Search

Lifestyle

'Here's to my forever': Aymen Saleem ties the knot

Maheen Khawaja
07:55 PM | 22 Dec, 2023
'Here's to my forever': Aymen Saleem ties the knot
Source: Aymen Saleem (Instagram)

Aymen Saleem, the enchanting Pakistani actress who stole hearts with her debut in the Hum TV hit drama serial "Chupke Chupke," has taken a significant step in her personal life. The actress, known for her captivating looks and natural acting prowess, played the beloved character of Mishi in the Ramadan special drama.

Fans couldn't get enough of Aymen's on-screen chemistry with Arsalan Naseer in "Chupke Chupke," and the drama garnered her widespread fame and recognition. Her talent further shone in other dramas like "Paristan" and "Ibn E Hawa."

Breaking the delightful news to her fans, Saleem recently shared pictures of her Nikah ceremony, capturing the beautiful moment she tied the knot with Kamran Malik on December 22, 2023. Expressing her gratitude, she captioned the post with heartfelt words, "Here's to my forever. Alhamdullilah." Her wedding pictures radiate joy and love, showcasing the blissful union between the actress and her now-husband Kamran Malik.

Fans, friends and followers extended best wishes to the couple. 

Aymen Saleem holds a Guinness world record

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

06:52 PM | 10 Dec, 2023

Is Ayesha Omar deciding to leave Pakistan forever?

07:41 PM | 8 Dec, 2023

Navjot Singh Sidhu's son ties the knot

02:11 PM | 3 Dec, 2023

Imran Ashraf’s ex-wife Kiran Ashfaque ties the knot again (VIDEO)

10:42 AM | 2 Dec, 2023

GTA 6 trailer is here; Check latest update from Rockstar Games

10:44 PM | 27 Nov, 2023

From Mehndi Marvel to Valima Vogue: Here's a guide to Anmol Mehmood's ...

09:24 PM | 25 Nov, 2023

Imam-ul-Haq ties the knot with Anmol Mehmood

Advertisement

Latest

08:47 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

International Punjabi Conference ends with 12 immediate demands

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 22 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 22nd December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers further against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today's forex rates

Pakistani rupee registered further gains against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.4 285.15
Euro EUR 309.5 312.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.89 753.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.82 920.82
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.66 61.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 728.49 736.49
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 322.98 325.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices fall in Pakistan; Check today gold price - 22 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed decline in local market despite upward trend in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 22 December 2023

On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,900.

In international market, the precious yellow metal increased saw big jump of $16.75 to reach $2,048.

Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: