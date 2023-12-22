'Here's to my forever': Aymen Saleem ties the knot

Aymen Saleem, the enchanting Pakistani actress who stole hearts with her debut in the Hum TV hit drama serial "Chupke Chupke," has taken a significant step in her personal life. The actress, known for her captivating looks and natural acting prowess, played the beloved character of Mishi in the Ramadan special drama.

Fans couldn't get enough of Aymen's on-screen chemistry with Arsalan Naseer in "Chupke Chupke," and the drama garnered her widespread fame and recognition. Her talent further shone in other dramas like "Paristan" and "Ibn E Hawa."

Breaking the delightful news to her fans, Saleem recently shared pictures of her Nikah ceremony, capturing the beautiful moment she tied the knot with Kamran Malik on December 22, 2023. Expressing her gratitude, she captioned the post with heartfelt words, "Here's to my forever. Alhamdullilah." Her wedding pictures radiate joy and love, showcasing the blissful union between the actress and her now-husband Kamran Malik.

Fans, friends and followers extended best wishes to the couple.