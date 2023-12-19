ECP orders to remove Ahad Cheema as PM’s adviser

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday ordered the removal of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment Ahad Cheema from office in order to ensure transparency in general elections slated for February 8 next year.

The ECP issued the order on a petition filed by Advocate Syed Aziz Uddin Kaka Khel on Sept. 29 against cabinet members Ahad Cheema and Fawad Hasan Fawad, saying they could influence the election as they have served in previous government.

Cheema, who is serving as an adviser to the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Establishment, served at the same post during the tenure of former PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The electoral body would conduct hearing against Fawad Hasan Fawad on December 21.

In its order, the ECP said that the petition seeking the removal of Cheema “was correct” and if he remains in office, the adviser could influence the upcoming elections.

“Ahad Cheema was part of the previous government. The Cabinet Division should issue a notification to remove Cheema,” the commission said in its order.