Birthday wishes pour in for Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE – Former prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has turned 73 today (Sunday).

Sharif, who was born on December 25, 1949, became the prime minister of the South Asian country for the first time on November 6, 1990. PML-N chief holds the record for holding premiership for 9 years across his three tenures. He was however removed from power in each term.

The seasoned politician has recently returned returned home after spending four years in the UK. Sharif was convicted and sentenced to prison but he departed to the British capital to seek medical aid.

The time, Sharif will celebrate his 74th birthday in Pakistan with his close family members and party workers as his party workers have planned several ceremonies to celebrate the birthday of the PML-N supremo.

PML-N President and Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif shared a thoughtful message on X on his brother's birthday.

He also shared a short clip about Nawaz Sharif's struggle for Pakistan.

The official Twitter handle of PML-N shared a video comprised of Wishes from public for PML-N supremo.

Other party leaders and MNS fans took to social media to wish Mr. Sharif.

