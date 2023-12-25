Search

Pakistan

Birthday wishes pour in for Nawaz Sharif

Web Desk
08:16 PM | 25 Dec, 2023
Birthday wishes pour in for Nawaz Sharif
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Former prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has turned 73 today (Sunday).

Sharif, who was born on December 25, 1949, became the prime minister of the South Asian country for the first time on November 6, 1990. PML-N chief holds the record for holding premiership for 9 years across his three tenures. He was however removed from power in each term.

The seasoned politician has recently returned returned home after spending four years in the UK. Sharif was convicted and sentenced to prison but he departed to the British capital to seek medical aid.

The time, Sharif will celebrate his 74th birthday in Pakistan with his close family members and party workers as his party workers have planned several ceremonies to celebrate the birthday of the PML-N supremo.

PML-N President and Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif shared a thoughtful message on X on his brother's birthday.

He also shared a short clip about Nawaz Sharif's struggle for Pakistan.

The official Twitter handle of PML-N shared a video comprised of Wishes from public for PML-N supremo.

Other party leaders and MNS fans took to social media to wish Mr. Sharif.

 https://twitter.com/PMLnIntl/status/1739162357748937017

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:05 PM | 24 Dec, 2023

Nawaz Sharif files nomination papers from Lahore's NA-130 for 2024 ...

09:15 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

PML-N supporter 'gifts' all wealth to Nawaz Sharif

02:00 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

PTI’s Sanam Javed to contest elections against Maryam Nawaz

03:45 PM | 12 Dec, 2023

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

03:21 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

IHC rejects NAB’s plea to annul Al-Azizia verdict against Nawaz ...

10:27 AM | 6 Dec, 2023

Pakistan remembers 1971 war hero Major Shabbir Sharif on martyrdom ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:20 PM | 25 Dec, 2023

PIA's flight resumption to Europe delayed again: Details inside

Horoscope

08:51 AM | 25 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 25th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee exchange rates for different currencies including US Dollar, European Euro, UK Pound Sterling, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies on December 25, 2023 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.4 285.15
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.3 76
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.82 760.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.21 930.21
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.79 61.39
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.27 743.27
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 328.02 330.52
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | Gold price in Pakistan – 25 December 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistani market remained stable at Rs218,200 in line with international market rates. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 25 December 2023

On Monday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: