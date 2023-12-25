Birthday wishes pour in for Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE – Former prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has turned 73 today (Sunday).
Sharif, who was born on December 25, 1949, became the prime minister of the South Asian country for the first time on November 6, 1990. PML-N chief holds the record for holding premiership for 9 years across his three tenures. He was however removed from power in each term.
The seasoned politician has recently returned returned home after spending four years in the UK. Sharif was convicted and sentenced to prison but he departed to the British capital to seek medical aid.
The time, Sharif will celebrate his 74th birthday in Pakistan with his close family members and party workers as his party workers have planned several ceremonies to celebrate the birthday of the PML-N supremo.
PML-N President and Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif shared a thoughtful message on X on his brother's birthday.
آج 25 دسمبر کو اپنے محترم بھائی اور قائد محمد نواز شریف کے یوم پیدائش پر میں انہیں مبارک باد پیش کرتا ہوں۔ یہ میری خوش نصیبی ہے کہ قدرت کی طرف سے مجھے نواز شریف جیسا بھائی ملا جو جرات اور استقامت کا پیکر ہے اور ایثار و قربانی جس کا شعار ہے۔ نواز شریف کی انتھک جدوجہد اور توانائی…— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 25, 2023
He also shared a short clip about Nawaz Sharif's struggle for Pakistan.
بنا کے رہیں گے قائد کا پاکستان - پھر اٹھے کا پاکستان— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 24, 2023
بانی پاکستان قائد اعظم محمد علی جناح اور معمار پاکستان محمد نواز شریف کو یوم پیدائش مبارک pic.twitter.com/cBKI53zs3v
The official Twitter handle of PML-N shared a video comprised of Wishes from public for PML-N supremo.
قائد مسلم لیگ (ن) میاں نوازشریف کی سالگرہ کے موقع پر عوام کی جانب سے مبارکباد کے پیغامات#HBDQuaidNawazSharif pic.twitter.com/DEK5KKhs4o— PMLN (@pmln_org) December 25, 2023
Other party leaders and MNS fans took to social media to wish Mr. Sharif.
https://twitter.com/PMLnIntl/status/1739162357748937017
#QuaidDay#HBDQuaidNawazSharif pic.twitter.com/OELHHrg3pV— Saima Farooq 🇵🇰 (@SaimaFarooq) December 25, 2023
Happy Birthday Quaid PMLN Nawaz Sharif#HBDQuaidNawazSharif pic.twitter.com/Goua89Vsjf— Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) December 25, 2023
تو ہمت جرأت والا ہے— Rana Sanaullah Khan (@PresPMLNPunjab) December 24, 2023
تو ذات میں ایک اُجالا ہے
سب دُنیا گواہی دیتی ہے
تو عہد نبھانے والا ہے
⭐ معمار پاکستان محمد نواز شریف کو یومِ پیدائش مبارک۔#HBDQuaidNawazSharif pic.twitter.com/P7X20E5ebN
سالگرہ کی بہت بہت مبارک ہو میرے عشق❣️— سیدہ زہرا شاہ (@SZahra514) December 25, 2023
میرے قائد
عظیم قائد
اللّٰہ پاک آپ سلامت رکھے اللّٰہ پاک آپ کو چوتھی مرتبہ ملک پاکستان کا وزیراعظم بنائے سدا سلامت رہو آمین ثم آمین#HBDQuaidNawazSharif @SZahra514 pic.twitter.com/kYxpqgzxVf
لاہور کی یوتھ کے ساتھ اپنے قائد نواز شریف کی سالگرہ مناتے ہوئے۔۔ #HBDQuaidNawazSharif pic.twitter.com/NAH6CJ6DOm— Hina Parvez Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) December 25, 2023
