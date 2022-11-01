OGRA jacks up LPG price by Rs2.96 per kg ahead of winters

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has raised the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) rates by Rs2.95 per kg for the month of November.

With the hike, the new price of petroleum gas soared to Rs204.17 per kilogram. The domestic LPG cylinder of 11.8 kg will now cost over Rs2,400.

The updated prices will be effective from November 1, 2022, per the notification.

Reports suggest that consumers are paying a petroleum levy of Rs55.9 on every 11.8 kg of the domestic cylinder and besides the levy, a total of Rs350.5 has been added to the general sales tax (GST).

The shortage of piped gas supply has forced citizens to start using LPG. Residents of major metropolises and many food businesses are forced to buy LPG at higher rates.