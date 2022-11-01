Ayesha Omar reacts to invasion of Virat Kohli's privacy at Australian hotel
Web Desk
03:30 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
Ayesha Omar reacts to invasion of Virat Kohli's privacy at Australian hotel
Source: Ayesha Omar (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has reacted to Indian cricket star Virat Kohli's post where the sportsman reveals how a fan broke into his hotel room.

Kohli lashed out at a fan who invaded his privacy during his T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The cricketer, who was staying at a hotel in Perth, shared worrying details of how someone broke into his hotel suite and made a video of his room, adding how he isn't okay with his 'kind of fanaticism.'

The Yalghaar actor was also appalled at the supposed fan's offensive act of breaking into  Kohli's hotel room and filming it and shared her thoughts on the matter.

On the work front, Omar was recently seen in Habs and Bisaat. The 41-year-old actress has been working on a Pakistani-Turkish collaboration for a historical drama series titled Selahaddin Eyyubi however her role hasn't been confirmed.

Ayesha Omar wins hearts with new BTS video 04:31 PM | 28 Oct, 2022

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills, gorgeous ...

More From This Category
Sajjad Ali enthralls fans with his melodious voice
04:28 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
Humaima Malick expresses her admiration for ...
04:00 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
Shazia Manzoor wins hearts with latest video
03:00 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
Maheen Siddique and Azaan Sami Khan's new dance ...
01:27 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
Yumna Zaidi reveals her favourite co-star in ...
11:25 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
Saheefa Jabbar explains why she got her tattoos ...
10:35 PM | 31 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajjad Ali enthralls fans with his melodious voice
04:28 PM | 1 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr