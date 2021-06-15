Pakistani mangoes hit Singapore markets
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has expressed his happiness as the export of Pakistani mangoes, also known as ‘king of fruits’, to foreign countries continues to grow.
Taking to Twitter, Chaudhri shared a picture and wrote, “Glad to see Pakistani mangoes, we proudly call “king of fruits”, reach the Singaporean consumers”.
The most demanding fruit in the summer season is all set to capture the Australian market as the country has approved Pakistan’s mango treatment facilities.
Glad to see Pakistani mangoes, we proudly call “king of fruits”, reach the Singaporean consumers. pic.twitter.com/unlF0WLxEL— Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri (@Zhchaudhri) June 13, 2021
Mango exports are expected to reach 150,000 tons this year, up seven percent over the last year despite that the industry is facing adverse climate change and water shortage issues coincided with COVID-related restrictions on flights.
Pakistani mango exports had reached to $104 million in 2019-20 from $78m the previous year 2018-19.
