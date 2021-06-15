Pakistani mangoes hit Singapore markets

Web Desk
07:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
Pakistani mangoes hit Singapore markets
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has expressed his happiness as the export of Pakistani mangoes, also known as ‘king of fruits’, to foreign countries continues to grow.

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhri shared a picture and wrote, “Glad to see Pakistani mangoes, we proudly call “king of fruits”, reach the Singaporean consumers”.

The most demanding fruit in the summer season is all set to capture the Australian market as the country has approved Pakistan’s mango treatment facilities.

Mango exports are expected to reach 150,000 tons this year, up seven percent over the last year despite that the industry is facing adverse climate change and water shortage issues coincided with COVID-related restrictions on flights.

Pakistani mangoes set to enter Australian market: ... 03:29 PM | 26 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has managed to enter the Australian mango market after two mango treatment facilities in the ...

Pakistani mango exports had reached to $104 million in 2019-20 from $78m the previous year 2018-19.

Dubai residents can get Pakistani mangoes ... 03:09 PM | 1 Jun, 2021

The mango craze in the United Arab Emirates is legendary considering the small, golden treats with honey sweetness is ...

More From This Category
Pakistan cuts steel for fourth MILGEM-Class ...
07:37 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
FIA summons Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering, ...
06:35 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
Pakistan supports Saudi policy for Hajj 2021: FO
06:26 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
Pakistan gets $3.17 billion debt relief from G-20
05:51 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
Watch — PTI MNA Ali Nawaz Awan caught hurling ...
05:46 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
Sindh presents Rs1.47 trillion ‘tax-free’ ...
04:27 PM | 15 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PM Imran shares a throwback childhood photo with family
05:30 PM | 15 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr