COAS Bajwa presides over Formation Commanders’ Conference

RAWALPINDI – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), presided over two days long 78th Formation Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ.

According to a statement by ISPR, the conference was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of the Pakistan Army.

Participants were briefed on prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and own strategy in response to evolving threat.

They also held detailed discussion on a host of professional matters. Forum was also briefed on the cutting edge technologies being harnessed to modernise Army’s outfits besides up-gradation of logistics infrastructure corresponding to emerging operational imperatives.

COAS expressed satisfaction over progress of the stabilization operations across Pakistan following the successes of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. Forum paid rich tribute to the resilient nation particularly the people of tribal areas for their supreme sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

It also reviewed progress on transition and uplift of the Newly Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and socio-economic development in Balochistan as a dividend of hard-earned peace and stability.

Reviewing the prevailing situation on Eastern Border and latest developments in IIOJ&K, forum expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in UNSC Resolutions. Forum was also apprised on Pakistan’s meaningful support to Afghan Peace Process and stringent measures being taken for enhancing border security.

COAS laid special emphasis on maintaining high standards of operational preparedness along the LOC / Working Boundary and Pak-Afghan International Border in the wake of evolving geo-strategic milieu.

Gen Bajwa appreciated high standard of training displayed by formations during various exercises besides excellent performance of officers and troops participating in international training events and competitions.

COAS commended the formations for their constant focus on training and high state of morale which augments their operational readiness.

COAS appreciated formations for their all-out support to national response for tackling COVID-19 pandemic, Locust and eradication of Polio. Pakistan Army shall continue defending and serving the nation in every possible way, COAS concluded.

COAS also awarded trophies to Mangla and Multan Corps for their overall best performance in Sports and Training respectively.