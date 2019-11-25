LAHORE – At Influencers of Pakistan’s (IOP) second forum organized for more than 500 influencers, brands and businesses, Techlets Pvt. Ltd. launched “WALEE” – an everyday trade app to help Pakistan’s over 100,000 digitally active businesses and over 500,000 digital influencers and resellers find, manage, measure and monetize collaborations to boost sales, brands and earnings.

Techlets is a recipient of an Innovation Grant provided by the USAID Small and Medium Enterprise Activity (SMEA). Through the grant, Techlets has developed a software solution for influencer match-making. The software will enable influencer matchmaking in Pakistan at a much lower cost with a greater focus, which will result in a much higher impact for SMEs.

With over 5000 influencers and 1000+ SMEs currently active on the platform Muhammad Ahsan Tahir, CEO, Techlets emphasized on how mobile technology-based earning opportunities enable and empower youth.

IOP’s current 60% female user base, positions Walee as flag bearer for women empowerment and financial inclusion in Pakistan. During his keynote, Ahsan noted: “Walee” will connect millions of businesses, from solopreneurs to SMEs or larger, with networks and audience of social and digital influencers. We call these social and digital influencers, affiliates, content creators, resellers, marketers etc. “WALEE” - Supporter, a friend.

“A walee simply curates his/her social channel with products and services he/she believes will benefit their audience -- from their social circles to public fan bases -- and then authentically promotes them in their unique way, whether by live streams, video and image posts. Walee gets compensated on views, likes, conversion as defined by businesses. With 48 percent of Pakistanis consuming digital content daily, the market opportunity is enormous.”

Selina Rashid, CEO Lotus PR, presented a detailed overview of Pakistan’s current influencer marketing landscape. Selina founded Pakistan’s first dedicated public relations company in 2007. She shared interesting insights based on years of experience working with celebrities and digital influencers. During her opening keynote address she noted:

“The concept and significance of an influencer remains dynamic in cognisance of the evolving marketing landscape, where technology has revolutionised the way people put out and digest content. To view an influencer approach, therefore, within a static framework is outdated for both brands and influencers alike. Unlike yesterday, today’s consumer looks towards frequent and authentic content experiences. The onus therefore is on influencer and brands alike to consistently innovate in their messaging and interaction”

IOP - Lahore Forum was organized to train and engage an audience of over 500 micro to macro-influencers and bridge the disconnect with businesses by using Walee’s smart and efficient matchmaking and transactional capabilities to meet mutual digital brand and sales ambitions.

The event covered practical challenges and industry trends which Walee addressed. Experts concluded that to expand opportunities, influencers, affiliates and businesses must fully understand, utilize and upgrade e-tailing business models, trends, processes and skills using emerging distribution channels and promotion methods, such as influencer marketing.

Techlets has been previously funded and supported by the government's fund for early-stage startups called the Ignite - National Technology Fund, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication in 2017 for consumer profiling using Big Data and AI. During his keynote address, Mr. Yusuf Hussain, CEO IGNITE shared his approach on commercializing government's youth Initiatives and how a platform like influencersofpakistan.com and Walee can enable it:

“Digiskills.pk is leading the freelance growth trajectory of Pakistan and helping create a populace that is learning continuously with initiative”.

IOP Lahore Forums’ network and media partners were: USAID SMEA, Emaan Bank, Shahtaj AW Group of Industries, Pro Pakistani, Careem, Cheetay, ARY Sahulat Wallet, Ignite, DBTV, The Business, Siasat.pk, TV One, News One, Bays Ventures, Latt Liv, GBG Lahore and Suno FM 89.4.

The Influencers of Pakistan Lahore Forum’s presenters, panelists and moderators ranged from SMEs to multinationals across public and private industries, entrepreneurs and influencers, and represented a broad range of areas such as e-commerce, financial services, food and beverage, fashion, lifestyle, logistics, media, public relations, technology and transport: Yasir Humayun Minister Higher Education, Punjab Information Technology Board, Muhammad Ahsan Tahir, CEO Techlets Pvt. Ltd; Selina Rashid, CEO, Lotus PR; Shoaib Malik, Cricketer; Ali Noor Musician; Ahmed Khan, CEO, Cheetay; Saqib Choudary, Head ARY Sahulat Business and Alliance, ARY Digital Network; Asad Batla, CEO, Digital Platforms Group, Aamir Memon, General Manager Brand & Alliances Pakistan International Airlines; Mariam Choudry, Head, The Current; Feeza Mumtaz, Creative Director, Cheetay; Noshad Khalid Minhas, Head of Cash Management, Emaan Islamic Bank; Maeen Zafar, Senior Brand Manager, Coca-Cola; Yusuf Hussain, CEO, Ignite Technology Fund; Munib Nawaz, fashion designer, RJ and anchor person; Raza Ahmed, Owner, Bamboo Union, Asma Shah, Co-Founder, GoFlour; Shehryar Rizwan, Food Critic, Dawn; Mavra Khan, Head of Marketing and Branding, UBER; Amna Riaz, Food Blogger, @Thefoodieconnoisseur.

After Lahore and Islamabad, the next Influencers of Pakistan forum is scheduled in Karachi in January 2020.

Everyone can become a walee and start earning today, by downloading the app from Google Play and the App Store.