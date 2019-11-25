Eight dead, 20 injured in DI Khan road mishap
10:22 PM | 25 Nov, 2019
Share
QUETTA - A bus-truck collision on Monday left eight people dead in Dera Ismail Khan, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.
The incident happened when the passenger bus was travelling to Mardan. Police and rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief over the death of citizens in the tragic road accident. He also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and prays for the speedy recovery of those injured.
More to follow...
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019