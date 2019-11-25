Eight dead, 20 injured in DI Khan road mishap

QUETTA - A bus-truck collision on Monday left eight people dead in Dera Ismail Khan, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The incident happened when the passenger bus was travelling to Mardan. Police and rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief over the death of citizens in the tragic road accident. He also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and prays for the speedy recovery of those injured.

More to follow...