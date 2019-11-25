Commander Qatar Emiri Guard lauds Pakistan Army's professionalism in meeting withe COAS Bajwa
RAWALPINDI – Commander Qatar Emiri Guard, Staff Maj General Hazzaa Bin Khalil Bin Mansour Al-Shahwani on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, said military's media wing.
In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters pertaining to bilateral interests and professional affairs came under discussion during the meeting.
They also discussed matters relating to the regional security situation.
The visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Army and expressed his desire for increased Pakistan-Qatar defence collaboration.
Earlier, a delegation led by the Commander Qatar Emiri Guard met President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad. During the meeting, President Arif Alvi urged the international community to persuade India to resolve Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions.
